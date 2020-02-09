DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Ray Groves of Waynesville, N.C., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 385 Winngray Lane, Waynesville, N.C. 28785.
Mr. Groves and Donna Poth were married Feb. 14, 1960, in Decatur. He is retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is a homemaker.
They are the parents of Denny (Teri) Groves of Decatur and Ken (Jan) Groves of Hendersonville, N.C. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.