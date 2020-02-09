Mr. and Mrs. Ray Groves
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Groves

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Ray Groves of Waynesville, N.C., will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 385 Winngray Lane, Waynesville, N.C. 28785.

Mr. Groves and Donna Poth were married Feb. 14, 1960, in Decatur. He is retired from A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Denny (Teri) Groves of Decatur and Ken (Jan) Groves of Hendersonville, N.C.  They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News