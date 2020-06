× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FINDLAY — Mr. and Mrs. Richard Morse of Findlay will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Morse and Sarah LaCost were married June 16, 1945. He is a retired farmer. She is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Rebecca, Pamela, Thomas and Timothy. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

