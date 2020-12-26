Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Disbrow, 25th

DECATUR – Jessica A. and Robert A. will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary next year. The pandemic Covid 19 not only delayed the photo and announcement, it also delayed the celebration. We will be celebrating next year after we’re all vaccinated and can have a proper party.
Robert Disbrow and Jessica Stricklin were married on May 20, 1995 in the Drisbow family home in Warrensburg. He is a veteran of the Army and a retired CPA. She is a retired Attorney.
They are the parents of Angela, Rob, Doug and Amanda. They have nine grandchildren.