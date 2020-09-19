 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wendell Malone, 70th
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wendell Malone, 70th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wendell Malone, 70th

FORSYTH – Mr. and Mrs. Robert Wendell Malone will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at a later date.

Robert Wendell Malone and Rosemary Ann Randall were married on Sept. 26, 1950 in Forsyth at the Methodist Church. He is an Army veteran and retired as a farmer. She is a retired farm wife.

They are the parents of Deborah Beal of Decatur; Robin Richey of Eureka; Jill Kuykendall of Forsyth and Joy Boostrum (husband Rusty Boostrum) of Monmouth. They have two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, six step-grandchildren and seven step-great grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News