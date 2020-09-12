Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lee Young, 50th

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lee Young will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Sept. 12, 2020.
Ronald Lee Young and Gwynne Ellyn Tracy were married on Sept. 12, 1970 at Christ Lutheran Church in Decatur. He is retired from the position as a Shift Coordinator for the Wet Mill at Tate & Lyle, he is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She is retired as the Office Manager of the Dermatology office of Dr. Robert G. Carney, Jr.
They are the parents of Amy Lynn Wright and Eric Lee Young and they have 4 grandchildren.
