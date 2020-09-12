 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lee Young, 50th
0 comments

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lee Young, 50th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Lee Young will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on Sept. 12, 2020.

Ronald Lee Young and Gwynne Ellyn Tracy were married on Sept. 12, 1970 at Christ Lutheran Church in Decatur. He is retired from the position as a Shift Coordinator for the Wet Mill at Tate & Lyle, he is also a veteran of the U.S. Navy. She is retired as the Office Manager of the Dermatology office of Dr. Robert G. Carney, Jr.

They are the parents of Amy Lynn Wright and Eric Lee Young and they have 4 grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News