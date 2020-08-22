CHARLESTON — Mr. and Mrs. Stan McMorris will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.
McMorris and Janice Henrikson were married on Aug, 21, 1970, at the United Methodist Church in Sherman. Stan recently celebrated his 50th anniversary with State Farm as an agent in Charleston. After retiring from teaching, Janice worked as licensed staff at Stan’s office.
They are the parents of Kelly McMorris and (Christine Janak), and Bret McMorris of Urbana.
