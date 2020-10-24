 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Edward Stenger, 50th
Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Edward Stenger, 50th

SHELBYVILLE – Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Edward Stenger will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebratory getaway in the summer of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stephen Edward Stenger and Beverly Elaine Clark were married on Oct. 24, 1970 in Kickapoo. He is retired as the Superintendent of Maroa-Forsyth School District. She is retired from Caterpillar.

They are the parents of Jill Stenger (Warner) and Jennifer Stenger. They have 2 grandchildren.

