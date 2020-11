DECATUR - Steve and Marsha Senger will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Steve Senger and Marsha Moeller were married on Nov. 14, 1970 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Decatur. He is retired. She is employed at a local law firm in Decatur.

They are the proud parents of Ryan and Matthew Senger. They have four wonderful grandchildren.

