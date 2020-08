× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mulligan of Decatur will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Mulligan and Cathy Osthoff were married Aug. 8, 1970, in Effingham. He is an Army veteran and retired from Norfolk Southern. She is retired from Hallmark Cards.

They are the parents of Jennifer (Jeff) Wente of Springfield and Andy (Merry) Mulligan of Carlsbad, Calif. They have four grandchildren.

