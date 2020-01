MOUNT ZION -- Anna Entrikin of Mount Zion celebrated her 95th birthday with a trip to Branson, Mo., and a family gathering.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Anna was born Jan. 21, 1925, in Mount Vernon. She married Harold Entrikin in Decatur. He is deceased. She is retired from St. Mary’s Hospital.

She is the mother of Richard Entrikin of Davis, Calif.; James Entrikin of Cincinnati, Ohio and Patricia (Kevin) Burns of Mount Zion. She has four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0