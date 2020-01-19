Audrey Gilbert, 90
0 comments

Audrey Gilbert, 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Audrey Ricci Gilbert of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road, Decatur, IL 62521.

Audrey was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Decatur. She married Robert Gilbert on Aug. 16, 1948, in Decatur. He is deceased. She is a homemaker.

She is the mother of Robert Gilbert Jr., James (Debbie) Gilbert and Donna Van Natta, all of Decatur. Son, Rodger Gilbert is deceased. She has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Harold Dunham, 90

MAROA – Harold W. Dunham of Maroa will observe his 90th birthday. Cards may be sent to PO Box 383, Maroa, IL  61756.

Birthdays

Loretta Kibler, 90

FORSYTH – Loretta M. Kibler of Forsyth celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. Cards may be sent to 544 Park Place Drive, Forsyt…

Birthdays

Janet Crandall, 90

CERRO GORDO – Janet Crandall of Cerro Gordo will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Cerro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News