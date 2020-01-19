Audrey Gilbert, 90

DECATUR – Audrey Ricci Gilbert of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road, Decatur, IL 62521.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Audrey was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Decatur. She married Robert Gilbert on Aug. 16, 1948, in Decatur. He is deceased. She is a homemaker.

She is the mother of Robert Gilbert Jr., James (Debbie) Gilbert and Donna Van Natta, all of Decatur. Son, Rodger Gilbert is deceased. She has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0