Audrey Gilbert, 90

DECATUR – Audrey Ricci Gilbert of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, 1833 S. Country Club Road, Decatur, IL 62521.
Audrey was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Decatur. She married Robert Gilbert on Aug. 16, 1948, in Decatur. He is deceased. She is a homemaker.
She is the mother of Robert Gilbert Jr., James (Debbie) Gilbert and Donna Van Natta, all of Decatur. Son, Rodger Gilbert is deceased. She has eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.