Barbara Lee (Hall) Carter, 90
Barbara Lee (Hall) Carter, 90

DECATUR – Barbara Lee (Hall) Carter of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering at a later date.

Barbara Lee was born Aug. 19, 1930 in Decatur. She married Walter L. Carter on March 21, 1949. She is retired as a Court Bailiff in Decatur.

She is the mother of Loni (John) Furry of Forsyth, Curt (Kathy) Carter of Mount Zion and Tim (Shannon) Carter of Decatur. She has 2 deceased infant Daughters. She has eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two step grandchildren and three great-step- grandchildren.

