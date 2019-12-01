Betty Romano, 90
Betty Romano, 90

DECATUR -- Betty Frances Romano of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends gathering.  

Mrs. Romano was born Dec. 8, 1929, in Arthur.  She married Benny Romano on June 27, 1948.  She is retired from Sears, Roebuck & Co., and also was co-owner with her husband of Riviera Tanning Spa.  

She is the mother of Rocci (Jody) Romano of Taylorville, Dominic (Kathy) Romano of Dana Point, Calif., and Gina (Dave) Smith of Oakley.  She has three grandchildren  and one great-grandchild.

