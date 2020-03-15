Betty Underwood, 80

WARRENSBURG – Betty L. Underwood of Warrensburg will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, in Warrensburg United Methodist Church. Cards may be sent to 3 Redlick Court, Warrensburg, IL 62573.

Betty was born March 22, 1940, in St. Elmo. She married Galen Underwood on June 8, 1958, in St. Elmo. She is a retired secretary.

She is the mother of Beth (Thomas) Williams of Latham and Dwayne (Angel) Underwood of Lovington. She has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

