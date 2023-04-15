DECATUR — Frank J. Marshall will be celebrating his 100th birthday with a family gathering.
Frank Marshall was born on April 21, 1923 in Ewing. He married Jeanne Douthitt on June 4, 1948 in Carbondale. She is deceased. He is a WWII veteran, having served in the US Navy and a retired Minister who has pastored at many Southern Baptist churches in Illinois during his 63 years in the ministry.
He is the proud father of David (Vickie) Marshall, Mount Zion; Roger (Karen) Marshall, Benton; and Valerie (Bruce) Pafford, Jacksonville, Fla. He has nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.