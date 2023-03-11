DECATUR – Mr. Harold Stein of Decatur will be celebrating his 98th birthday with a family gathering and his wife Beverly.

Harold was born March 17, 1925, in New York, N.Y. He married Beverly A. Riemann on July 9, 1955, in New York, NY. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. He is retired from Federal Kemper Insurance Co.

He is the proud father of Paul Stein of Flagstaff, Ariz.; Monica Stein of Mendocino, Calif., David Stein of Arlington Heights; and Linda Stein of Phoenix, Ariz. He has five grandchildren.

