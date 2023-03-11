DECATUR — Mrs. Beverly A. Stein of Decatur will be celebrating her 92th birthday with a family gathering and her husband Harold.

Beverly was born March 13, 1931, in Claflin, Kansas. She married Harold Stein on July 9, 1955, in New York, NY. She is a veteran of the Women’s Army Corp and is a retired caseworker of the Department of Public Aid.

She is the proud mother of Paul Stein of Flagstaff, Ariz.; Monica Stein of Mendocino, Calif., David Stein of Arlington Heights; and Linda Stein of Phoenix, Ariz. She has five grandchildren.