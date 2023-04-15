TOWER HILL — Judy Cox, of Tower Hill, will be celebrating her 80th birthday this month with a gathering with her children and grandchildren, in addition to a birthday card shower.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 72, Tower Hill, IL 62571.
Judy would love to hear from you as part of her birthday celebration.
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
