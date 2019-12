SHELBYVILLE – Dale Junior Evans of Shelbyville will observe his 97th birthday. Cards may be sent to 120 N. Will St., Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Dale was born Dec. 25, 1922. He married Mabel Holley on March 13, 1943, in St. Charles, Mo. She is deceased.

He is the father of Richard (Theresa) Evans, Stephen (Pennie) Evans and Rebecca Huber. He has eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

