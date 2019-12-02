David T. Hughes, 95, celebrating birthday at The Fence Post today
0 comments

David T. Hughes, 95, celebrating birthday at The Fence Post today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hughes

MAROA – David T. Hughes of Maroa is celebrating his 95th birthday today at The Fence Post. Friends are encouraged to stop by and have some cake and share a memory until 2 p.m.

Mr. Hughes was born December 2, 1924 Maroa. He married Norma Larson. He married Elaine Davis January 16, 1981 in Houston, Tex. He is a Marine veteran and owner/operator of Hughes Plumbing for more than 60 years.

He is the father of Tonia Thoms of Fla. and step-father to Cathy (Peter) Ellis of Houston, Tex., Connie (Mark) Clawson of Washington and Scott Hassler of Maroa. He has six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 106, Maroa, IL 61756.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Betty Romano, 90

DECATUR -- Betty Frances Romano of Decatur will celebrate her 90th birthday with family and friends gathering.  

Helen Stahl, 100
Birthdays

Helen Stahl, 100

NIANTIC — Helen Parks Stahl of Niantic celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends. Cards may be sent to Imboden Creek Living Center…

Mildred Jackson, 96
Birthdays

Mildred Jackson, 96

DECATUR – Mildred Roundtree Jackson of Decatur will celebrate her 96th birthday with family and friends.

Janet DeVore, 85
Birthdays

Janet DeVore, 85

DECATUR – Janet Lichtenberger DeVore of Decatur will celebrate her 85th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, in A…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News