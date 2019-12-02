David T. Hughes, 95, celebrating birthday at The Fence Post today

MAROA – David T. Hughes of Maroa is celebrating his 95th birthday today at The Fence Post. Friends are encouraged to stop by and have some cake and share a memory until 2 p.m.

Mr. Hughes was born December 2, 1924 Maroa. He married Norma Larson. He married Elaine Davis January 16, 1981 in Houston, Tex. He is a Marine veteran and owner/operator of Hughes Plumbing for more than 60 years.

He is the father of Tonia Thoms of Fla. and step-father to Cathy (Peter) Ellis of Houston, Tex., Connie (Mark) Clawson of Washington and Scott Hassler of Maroa. He has six grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 106, Maroa, IL 61756.

