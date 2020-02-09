Edmund Jones, 100
Edmund Jones, 100

DECATUR – Edmund Jones of Decatur will celebrate his 100th birthday with a family gathering.

Mr. Jones was born Feb. 13, 1920. He married Fern Bird on Dec. 24, 1939. She is deceased. He later married Iva Dean Sullivan on June 21, 2008. He is an Army veteran and retired from IBEW Local 146.

He is the father of Pat (Ray) Scroggins of Moore, S.C.; Rick (Cheri) Jones of Decatur and Debbie (Jim) Lynch of Blue Mound. He has 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. One grandchild is deceased.

