DECATUR – Evelyn B. Norris of Decatur will celebrate her 95 th birthday with a family gathering.

Evelyn was born June 26, 1925, in Monticello. She married Nyle “Hank” Norris on June 5, 1949, in Monticello. He is deceased.

She is the mother of Jane (Mike) Walker of Columbia, Mo.; Mary Beth Norris of Champaign and Charles (Teri) Norris of Pearland, Texas. She has nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.