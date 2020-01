MAROA – Harold W. Dunham of Maroa will observe his 90th birthday. Cards may be sent to PO Box 383, Maroa, IL 61756.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Harold was born Jan. 13, 1930, in Decatur. He married Joyce Landgrebe on Feb. 20, 1955, in Maroa. She is deceased. He is an Army veteran. He is retired from Bridgestone-Firestone Inc.

He is the father of Gary Dunham, Curtis Dunham and Judy Dunham, all of Maroa and Carol French of Naperville. He has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0