Harold Stein, 95
0 comments

Harold Stein, 95

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Harold Stein of Decatur will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family gathering.

Mr. Stein was born March 17, 1925, in New York, N.Y. He married Beverly A. Riemann on July 9, 1955, in New York, NY. He is an Army veteran and retired from Federal Kemper Insurance Co.

He is the father of Paul A. (Julie) Stein of Flagstaff, Ariz.; David B. Stein of Arlington Heights, Monica L. (Steve) Olson of Mendocino, Calif., and Linda K. Stein of Phoenix, Ariz. He has five grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peggy Miller, 90
Birthdays

Peggy Miller, 90

DECATUR – Margaret “Peggy” Miller of Decatur celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News