Harold Stein, 95

DECATUR – Harold Stein of Decatur will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family gathering.

Mr. Stein was born March 17, 1925, in New York, N.Y. He married Beverly A. Riemann on July 9, 1955, in New York, NY. He is an Army veteran and retired from Federal Kemper Insurance Co.

He is the father of Paul A. (Julie) Stein of Flagstaff, Ariz.; David B. Stein of Arlington Heights, Monica L. (Steve) Olson of Mendocino, Calif., and Linda K. Stein of Phoenix, Ariz. He has five grandchildren.

