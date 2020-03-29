Harriet Walker, 100

MOUNT ZION – Harriet Jane Bolen Walker of Mount Zion will celebrate her 100 th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1635 Baltimore Ave., Apt. 26, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Harriet was born April 3, 1920, in Maroa. She married Dean Walker on Aug. 4, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo. He is deceased.

She is the mother of Carolyn (Gene) Stoner of Ivesdale, Joseph (Sherry) Walker of Firestone, Colo., and James (Sheryl) Walker of Decatur. One grandchild and one great-grandchild are deceased. She has nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, four great-stepgrandchildren and four great-great-stepgrandchildren.