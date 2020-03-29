Harriet Walker, 100
0 comments

Harriet Walker, 100

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION – Harriet Jane Bolen Walker of Mount Zion will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 1635 Baltimore Ave., Apt. 26, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Harriet was born April 3, 1920, in Maroa. She married Dean Walker on Aug. 4, 1939, in St. Louis, Mo. He is deceased.

She is the mother of Carolyn (Gene) Stoner of Ivesdale, Joseph (Sherry) Walker of Firestone, Colo., and James (Sheryl) Walker of Decatur. One grandchild and one great-grandchild are deceased. She has nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, four great-stepgrandchildren and four great-great-stepgrandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glenn Polk, 101
Birthdays

Glenn Polk, 101

DECATUR – Glenn F. Polk of Decatur will celebrate his 101st birthday with family and friends.

Birthdays

Laverne Davis, 100

LOVINGTON – R. Laverne Davis of Lovington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 9 Virginia Drive, Lovingt…

Birthdays

Jennie Engle, 75

DECATUR – Jennie Mae Engle of Decatur will celebrate her 75th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 287 Galloway Park Drive, Decat…

Peggy Miller, 90
Birthdays

Peggy Miller, 90

DECATUR – Margaret “Peggy” Miller of Decatur celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends.

Birthdays

Shirley Cross, 90

DECATUR – Shirley J. Bridgman Cross of Streamwood will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering. Cards may be sent to 110 W. Schaum…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News