You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden 90
0 comments

Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EDINBURG — Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1082 E. 2200 North Road, Edinburg, IL 62531.

Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Edinburg. He married Joyce Thomas on Jan. 22, 1950, in Taylorville. He is a retired farmer. She is deceased.

He is the father of Melinda J. "Mindy" Harrington of Decatur and Thomas R. "Tom" Hedden of Edinburg. He has eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthdays

Roe C. Skidmore, 104

DECATUR — Roe C. Skidmore of Decatur will celebrate his 104th birthday with a family gathering. Cards may be sent to 180 Imboden Drive, Apt. 2…

Martha J. Matteson, 74
Birthdays

Martha J. Matteson, 74

MOUNT ZION — Martha J. Matteson will celebrate her 75th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 860 Mintler Drive, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News