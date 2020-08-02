Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EDINBURG — Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower. Cards can be sent to 1082 E. 2200 North Road, Edinburg, IL 62531.

Isaac "Ike" H. Hedden was born Aug. 9, 1930, in Edinburg. He married Joyce Thomas on Jan. 22, 1950, in Taylorville. He is a retired farmer. She is deceased.

He is the father of Melinda J. "Mindy" Harrington of Decatur and Thomas R. "Tom" Hedden of Edinburg. He has eight grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

