Jack Wickline, 90

DECATUR — Jack H. Wickline of Decatur will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower and a drive–by greeting from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at 11 Eastmoreland Place, Decatur, IL 62521.

Jack was born May 26, 1930, in Decatur. He married Louise Smith on Dec. 15, 1950, in Decatur. He is an Army veteran and retired from Mount Zion Junior High School.

He is the father of Phillip (Mary Beth) Wickline of Decatur and Phyllis McFadden of Fairfield, Calif. He has four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

