Janet DeVore, 85

DECATUR – Janet Lichtenberger DeVore of Decatur will celebrate her 85th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, in Antioch Christian Church. Cards may be sent to Antioch Christian Church, 5409 E. Route 36, Decatur, IL 62521.

Janet was born Dec. 9, 1934, in Decatur. She married Ronald DeVore on Nov. 6, 1953, in Decatur. He is deceased. She is retired from St. Mary’s Hospital.

She is the mother of Bruce (Rita) DeVore, Steve (Kerry) DeVore, Dan (Lisa) DeVore, all of Decatur and David (Trisha) DeVore of Mason, Ohio. She has 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

