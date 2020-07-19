Joann Black, 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACON — Joann Black of Macon will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. July 26 at the Macon Community Center. If you are unable to attend, the family asks that you shower her with cards.

Joann Black was born on July 25, 1930, in Decatur. She married Paul Black. He is deceased. She is retired from University of Illinois Cooperative Extension Service.

She is the mother of Doug (Connie), Dawn Book (Steve), Marty (Ludeen), Meribeth Rogers, and Janet Ketchum (Mike). She has 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

