John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline Yokley - 90

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline of Decatur will celebrate their 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower.

John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline were both born on July 26, 1930, in Decatur. John and Erma were married on Sept. 26, 1948. He is retired from A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. She is retired homemaker.

They are the parents of Erma (Tim) Rhodes, Dave Yokley, Dan Yokley, and Sandy (Rodger) Reed. They have 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0