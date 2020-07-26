John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline Yokley - 90
0 comments

John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline Yokley - 90

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline of Decatur will celebrate their 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower.

John Kelly Yokley and Erma Jacqueline were both born on July 26, 1930, in Decatur. John and Erma were married on Sept. 26, 1948. He is retired from A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. She is retired homemaker.

They are the parents of Erma (Tim) Rhodes, Dave Yokley, Dan Yokley, and Sandy (Rodger) Reed. They have 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sharon Bonds Heger, 80
Birthdays

Sharon Bonds Heger, 80

DECATUR — Sharon Bonds Heger celebrated her 80th birthday with a card shower and Zoom party on July 14. Cards may be sent to 724 Crystal Court…

Martha J. Matteson, 75
Birthdays

Martha J. Matteson, 75

MOUNT ZION — Martha J. Matteson will celebrate her 75th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 860 Mintler Drive, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Joann Black, 90
Birthdays

Joann Black, 90

MACON — Joann Black of Macon will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. July 26 at the Macon Community Center. If yo…

Sharon Bonds Heger, 78
Birthdays

Sharon Bonds Heger, 78

DECATUR — Sharon Bonds Heger will celebrate her 79th birthday with a card shower and Zoom party on July 14. Cards may be sent to 724 Crystal C…

Birthdays

Evelyn Norris, 95

DECATUR – Evelyn B. Norris of Decatur will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family gathering.

Martha J. Matteson, 74
Birthdays

Martha J. Matteson, 74

MOUNT ZION — Martha J. Matteson will celebrate her 75th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 860 Mintler Drive, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News