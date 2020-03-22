Laverne Davis, 100
LOVINGTON – R. Laverne Davis of Lovington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 9 Virginia Drive, Lovington, IL 61937.

Laverne was born March 20, 1920. She married James R. Davis. He is deceased.

She is the mother of Suzanne Parrott and John Davis, both of Lovington and Gary Davis of Herrick. One grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren are deceased . She has 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nine great-stepgrandchildren.

