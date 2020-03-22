Laverne Davis, 100

LOVINGTON – R. Laverne Davis of Lovington will celebrate her 100 th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 9 Virginia Drive, Lovington, IL 61937.

She is the mother of Suzanne Parrott and John Davis, both of Lovington and Gary Davis of Herrick. One grandchild and 2 great-grandchildren are deceased . She has 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and nine great-stepgrandchildren.