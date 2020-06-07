Lewis Catlin, 100
Lewis Catlin, 100

FORSYTH — Lewis Leroy Catlin of Forsyth will celebrate his 100th birthday with a drive-by celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, in Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth. Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 3, Chatsworth, IL 60921.

Mr. Catlin was born June 12, 1920, in Decatur. He married Mary Catherine Mucker. She is deceased. He is a World War II Army veteran and retired from Caterpillar Inc.

He is the father of Carolyn (Gene) Riha, Theresa (Rich) Luebcke, Katie (Jeff) Smalley and Michael (Sandy) Catlin. Son, Harold, is deceased. He has 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

