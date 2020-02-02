Marjorie Strohl, 85

SHELBYVILLE -- Marjorie J. Strohl of Shelbyville will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 8 Green Acres, Shelbyville, IL 62565.

Marjorie was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Shelbyville. She married Phillip Strohl on Oct. 15, 1954, in Shelbyville. He is deceased. She was Shelbyville City Clerk and retired Shelby County Clerk.

She is the mother of Jennifer Strohl of Webster Groves, Mo., and John Strohl and Jessica (Douglas) Fox, both of Shelbyville. She has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

