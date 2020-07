× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Martha J. Matteson will celebrate her 75th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 860 Mintler Drive, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Martha was born on July 19, 1945, in Chicago. She married Lester Earl Matteson on Aug. 14, 1965, in Decatur. He is deceased.

She is the mother of Jennifer Wilhoit and Justin Matteson. She has four grandchildren.

