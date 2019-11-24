Mildred Jackson, 96
0 comments

Mildred Jackson, 96

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
jackson

DECATUR – Mildred Roundtree Jackson of Decatur will celebrate her 96th birthday with family and friends.

Mildred was born Nov. 28, 1923, in Metropolis. She married Solomon Odell Roundtree in 1939, in Metropolis. He is deceased. She later married Charles Jackson. He is deceased.

She is the mother of William E. (Joann) Roundtree and Marcia E. Roundtree, both of Milwaukee, Wisc.; S. Eugene (Alice) Roundtree, Joe L. Roundtree, and Jerry R. Roundtree, all of Decatur; Ronald D. (Marsha) Roundtree, C. Phillip Roundtree and Joyce M. Roundtree, all of Paducah, Ky., and Michael R. Roundtree of Metropolis. Children, Richard N. Roundtree and Patricia Roundtree Barfield, are deceased. Stepchildren, Odell Roundtree and Lovie Roundtree Mitchell, are deceased. She has 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Julie Downing, 100
Birthdays

Julie Downing, 100

DECATUR – Julie Downing of Decatur will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Imboden Cre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News