Mildred Jackson, 96

Mildred was born Nov. 28, 1923, in Metropolis. She married Solomon Odell Roundtree in 1939, in Metropolis. He is deceased. She later married Charles Jackson. He is deceased.

She is the mother of William E. (Joann) Roundtree and Marcia E. Roundtree, both of Milwaukee, Wisc.; S. Eugene (Alice) Roundtree, Joe L. Roundtree, and Jerry R. Roundtree, all of Decatur; Ronald D. (Marsha) Roundtree, C. Phillip Roundtree and Joyce M. Roundtree, all of Paducah, Ky., and Michael R. Roundtree of Metropolis. Children, Richard N. Roundtree and Patricia Roundtree Barfield, are deceased. Stepchildren, Odell Roundtree and Lovie Roundtree Mitchell, are deceased. She has 24 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.