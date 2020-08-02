You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roe C. Skidmore, 104
0 comments

Roe C. Skidmore, 104

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Roe C. Skidmore of Decatur will celebrate his 104th birthday with a family gathering. Cards may be sent to 180 Imboden Drive, Apt. 205, Decatur, IL 62521.

Skidmore was born July 31, 1916, near Mount Vernon. He married Mary Naomi Austin on July 2, 1939, in Palmyra, Mo. She is deceased. He is retired from Raupp’s Shoe Store.

He is the father of Sharon Kaye (Bill) Mueller of Chatham, N.J., and Robert Roe (Jan) Skidmore of Decatur. He has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martha J. Matteson, 74
Birthdays

Martha J. Matteson, 74

MOUNT ZION — Martha J. Matteson will celebrate her 75th birthday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 860 Mintler Drive, Mount Zion, IL 62549.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News