Roe C. Skidmore, 104

DECATUR — Roe C. Skidmore of Decatur will celebrate his 104th birthday with a family gathering. Cards may be sent to 180 Imboden Drive, Apt. 205, Decatur, IL 62521.

Skidmore was born July 31, 1916, near Mount Vernon. He married Mary Naomi Austin on July 2, 1939, in Palmyra, Mo. She is deceased. He is retired from Raupp’s Shoe Store.

He is the father of Sharon Kaye (Bill) Mueller of Chatham, N.J., and Robert Roe (Jan) Skidmore of Decatur. He has seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

