Rosemary Jones, 95

DECATUR — Rosemary J. Jones of Decatur will celebrate her 95th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower. Cards may be sent to 362 S. Wyckles Road, Decatur, IL 62522.

Rosemary was born May 11, 1925, in Decatur. She married Robert L. Jones on Dec. 22, 1943, in Coral Gables, Fla. He is deceased. She is retired from Jones Meat Market.

She is the mother of Sheila McReynolds of Bethany, Sandy (Steve) Dunn of Casner and Mike (Marta) Jones of Roscoe. She has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

