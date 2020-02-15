Births for February 16, 2020

Decatur Memorial
ANDERSON, Colton W. and Morgan (Bene), Shelbyville, boy, Feb. 14.
MANSUR, Anthony Garen and Sherry (Griswold), Decatur, girl, Feb. 14.
ROTZ, Bradley Alan and Shelby (Roles), Forsyth, girl, Feb. 14.
St. Mary's
KAUZLARICH, Ryan and Angela Svoboda, Bethany, boy, Feb. 10.
POWELL, Justin and Leslie (Thomas), Forsyth, twins boy and girl, Feb. 10.
CRAIG, Bruce, Jr., Decatur, girl, Feb. 11.
CLAYTON, Montego, Sr. and Nicole Peppers, Decatur, boy, Feb. 12.
MUTHIG, Chaz and Baylee Ruthrauff, Decatur, girl, Feb. 12.
FARRIS, Jordan and Arianah Hoag, Pana, girl, Feb. 13.
SHAW, Jordan and Jade Esposito, Decatur, boy, Feb. 13.
JONES, Matthew and Marcia (Pakula), Tower Hill, girl, Feb. 14.