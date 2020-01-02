Births for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Births for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Decatur Memorial

KELLER, Clifford John and Katelyn (McGowan), Decatur, girl, Dec. 31. 

ALTHOFF, Benjamin and Rachael (Berbano), Taylorville, girl, Dec. 31. 

St. Mary's

BURRIES, Michael Jr. and Kimberly Freeman, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30. 

HOWELL, Shawna, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30. 

MABON, Cordera and Ebony Brady, Decatur, girl, Dec. 30. 

SANDUSKY, Jessica, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30. 

EWING, Dalton and Kaitlyn (Sorensen), Decatur, boy, Dec. 31.

FORCE, Garrick and Bethany (Sack), Decatur, girl, Dec. 31. 

