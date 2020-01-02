Births for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

Decatur Memorial
KELLER, Clifford John and Katelyn (McGowan), Decatur, girl, Dec. 31.
ALTHOFF, Benjamin and Rachael (Berbano), Taylorville, girl, Dec. 31.
St. Mary's
You have free articles remaining.
BURRIES, Michael Jr. and Kimberly Freeman, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30.
HOWELL, Shawna, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30.
MABON, Cordera and Ebony Brady, Decatur, girl, Dec. 30.
SANDUSKY, Jessica, Decatur, boy, Dec. 30.
EWING, Dalton and Kaitlyn (Sorensen), Decatur, boy, Dec. 31.
FORCE, Garrick and Bethany (Sack), Decatur, girl, Dec. 31.