Births for Friday, March 13, 2020

Decatur Memorial
MILES, Zachary Nelson and Veronika (Jones), Decatur, boy, March 9.
BRUCE, Matthew Reid and Britney (Nyberg), Decatur, boy, March 10.
GROSSMAN, Matthew R. and Nicole Lee, Decatur, boy, March 10.
NORMAN, Tylor K. and Makayla Schmitt, Macon, girl, March 10.
STRATER, Chelsea, Decatur, boy, March 10.
St. Mary's
KILEY, John and Sarah (Hoene), Decatur, boy, March 6.
GRAY, Cortez, and Nika (Gude), Decatur, girl, March 8.
SMITH, Daniel and Lindsey (Sykes), Decatur, boy, March 10.
BRACKETT, Nathanial and Samantha Kautz, Decatur, boy, March 11.