Births for Friday, March 13, 2020
0 comments

Births for Friday, March 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial

MILES, Zachary Nelson and Veronika (Jones), Decatur, boy, March 9.

BRUCE, Matthew Reid and Britney (Nyberg), Decatur, boy, March 10. 

GROSSMAN, Matthew R. and Nicole Lee, Decatur, boy, March 10. 

NORMAN, Tylor K. and Makayla Schmitt, Macon, girl, March 10. 

STRATER, Chelsea, Decatur, boy, March 10. 

St. Mary's

KILEY, John and Sarah (Hoene), Decatur, boy, March 6. 

GRAY, Cortez, and Nika (Gude), Decatur, girl, March 8. 

SMITH, Daniel and Lindsey (Sykes), Decatur, boy, March 10. 

BRACKETT, Nathanial and Samantha Kautz, Decatur, boy, March 11. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News