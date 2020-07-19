Births for Monday July 20, 2020
0 comments

Births for Monday July 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Decatur Memorial

GAUSE, Itavian Rashid and India Howard, Decatur, girl, July 17

St. Mary's

MORONEY, Kevin and Julua (Grochowski), Decatur, girl, July 13

DAY, Ryan and Sarah Whitfield, Decatur, girl, July 14

SVOBODA, Brandon and Hannah Lecher, Decatur, girl, July 15

CRUE, Laquana and Zariah Shelly-Anderson, Decatur, girl, July 16

FOSTER, Jalen and Lataza Warnsley, Decatur, boy, July 16

JUMP, Jacob and Alyssa (Taylor), Moweaqua, boy, July 16

TONELLE, Seth and Courtney Sharp, Taylorville, boy, July 16

COTTRELL, Brittany, Longcreek, boy, July 17

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News