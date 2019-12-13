Births for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
Births for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

Decatur Memorial

EATON, Mason and Brianna Brown, girl, Dec. 10.

McCUMBER, Jeffery Dylon and Brianna Snyder, Decatur, girl, Dec. 12. 

St. Mary's

KATES, Matthew and Stephanie Taylor Kelly, Decatur, boy, Dec. 9.

