Births for Saturday July 18, 2020

Decatur Memorial
JONES, Terri L, Decatur, girl, July 13
DUNKER, Dennis Mitchell and Madison Huskey, Mount Zion. boy, July 14
JESS, Clarence Lamar and Sarah (Moser), Macon, girl, July 15
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Decatur Memorial
JONES, Terri L, Decatur, girl, July 13
DUNKER, Dennis Mitchell and Madison Huskey, Mount Zion. boy, July 14
JESS, Clarence Lamar and Sarah (Moser), Macon, girl, July 15
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.