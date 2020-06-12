Births for Saturday June 13, 2020

Decatur Memorial
BARNHILL, Blake and Casandra (Carter), girl. Decatur
FERGUSON, Jada M., boy, Decatur
JOSEPH, Hanook and Sabrina (Ivan), boy, Decatur
SIMMONS, Preciousmyrer, boy, Decatur
WOODRUM, Cody Levi and Allison (Wall), girl, Oakley
YATES, Corey Dean and Rebecca Arndt, girl, Decatur
St. Mary's
BURDICK, Jared and Alyssa (Hale), girl, Decatur
CUNNINGHAM, Dayton and Destiny Dummitt, girl, Decatur
WASHINGTON, Cameron Sr. and Breanna Sawyer, boy, Decatur
