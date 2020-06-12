Births for Saturday June 13, 2020
Births for Saturday June 13, 2020

Decatur Memorial

BARNHILL, Blake and Casandra (Carter), girl. Decatur

FERGUSON, Jada M., boy, Decatur

JOSEPH, Hanook and Sabrina (Ivan), boy, Decatur

SIMMONS, Preciousmyrer, boy, Decatur

WOODRUM, Cody Levi and Allison (Wall), girl, Oakley

YATES, Corey Dean and Rebecca Arndt, girl, Decatur

St. Mary's

BURDICK, Jared and Alyssa (Hale), girl, Decatur

CUNNINGHAM, Dayton and Destiny Dummitt, girl, Decatur

WASHINGTON, Cameron Sr. and Breanna Sawyer, boy, Decatur

