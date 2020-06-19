Births for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Decatur Memorial
MATTHEWS, Myris Shontel and Shanisha (Graves), Forsyth, girl, June 15.
BEILER, Carissa, Decatur, boy, June 16.
WILLIAMS, Anthony Keith II and Madison Kirkland, Decatur, boy, June 16.
CLEMMONS, Shantone Maurice and Tatyana Chantel Hill, Decatur, girl, June 17.
HEMPHILL, Jermaine and Shaniah Smith, Decatur, girl, June 17.
PERRY, Levi Eugene and Kayla Koehler, Assumption, boy, June 17.
MILLER, Jacob and Laci Sams, Decatur, boy, June 18.
St. Mary's
BOND, Stephanie, Decatur, boy, June 15.
MANNS, Leonthis and DeEria Honorable, Decatur, boy, June 17.
TRIMUEL, Divine Sr. and Katie Graf, Decatur, girl, June 17.
WASHBURN, Kyle and Carrie Bryson, Oreana, boy, June 17.
