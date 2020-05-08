Births for Saturday, May 9, 2020

Decatur Memorial
RANDLE, Bradford Lee Jr. and LaShae Breana Marie Perry, Decatur, girl, May 6.
GEORGAS, Adam Grant and Bobae (Cheney), Decatur, boy, May 7.
GIESE, Alex William and Aliyah Taylor, Argenta, girl, May 7.
St. Mary's
BUTLER, Casey and Brittany Bletz, Decatur, girl, May 4.
LOVE, Kenyetta, Decatur, boy, May 4.
WILLIAMS, Kyle and Ashley (Gilman), Decatur, girl, May 5.
MILLER, Alexander and Brecia Hutchcraft, Decatur, boy, May 7.
