Births for Saturday, May 9, 2020
Births for Saturday, May 9, 2020

Decatur Memorial

RANDLE, Bradford Lee Jr. and LaShae Breana Marie Perry, Decatur, girl, May 6. 

GEORGAS, Adam Grant and Bobae (Cheney), Decatur, boy, May 7.

GIESE, Alex William and Aliyah Taylor, Argenta, girl, May 7. 

St. Mary's

BUTLER, Casey and Brittany Bletz, Decatur, girl, May 4. 

LOVE, Kenyetta, Decatur, boy, May 4. 

WILLIAMS, Kyle and Ashley (Gilman), Decatur, girl, May 5. 

MILLER, Alexander and Brecia Hutchcraft, Decatur, boy, May 7. 

