Births for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Decatur Memorial

JOHNS, Thomas Robert and Jaimie Diane (Schroeder), Decatur, girl, April 16.

MANNS, Brittney Neal, girl, April 17.

St. Mary's

APER, Max and Kellie (Elbert), Clinton, girl, April 13.

BARBEE, Monah, Decatur, boy, April 13.

GARMON, Tommy, Jr., and Angelique (Riley), Decatur, boy, April 13.

RILEY, Jalen and Alyssa Eller, Decatur, girl, April 14.

BENDA, Paul and Stacy (Malcolm), Decatur, girl, April 15.

GREMO, Killian and Kellie (Neeley), Decatur, girl, April 16.

PETRI, Travis and Holly Baldwin, Decatur, boy, April 16.

