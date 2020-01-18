Births for Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

Decatur Memorial
HOGAN, Wesley Andrew and Sarah (Szablinski), Moweaqua, girl, Jan. 17.
St. Mary's
NELSON, Austin and Jennifer Girven, Argenta, boy, Jan. 14.
PALMER, Morgan Bradfield, Decatur, girl, Jan. 14.
You have free articles remaining.
SMITH, Blake and Taylor (McElroy), Decatur, girl, Jan. 14.
WELLS, Mia Landrum, Decatur, girl, Jan. 14.
ANDERSON, Jarrod and Elizabeth (Royal), Macon, girl, Jan. 15.
OROPEZA, Carlos and Bianca (von Marklowski), Decatur, boy, Jan. 15.
THOMAS, Jeremiah and Sara Best, Decatur, girl, Jan. 16.
WOODS, Matthew and Chelsea (Salmons), Decatur, girl, Jan. 17.