Births for Sunday, May 3, 2020

Decatur Memorial

HILL, Gailan Dante and Shaquila (Clark), Decatur, boy, May 1.

QUALLS, Michael W. and Emma (Bolinger), Shelbyville, girl, May 1.

St. Mary's

HEDENBERG, Kaleb, Sr. and Leandra Zuniga, Decatur, boy, April 27.

JONES, Ella, Decatur, boy, April 27.

LEWIS, Habert and Kiana Montgomery, Decatur, girl, April 28.

RHOADES, Sydney and Kaelyn Mackling, Mount Zion, girl, April 29.

STOLTZENBURG, Jacob, Sr. and Ariel Wilson, Argenta, boy, April 29.

ATKINSON, Matthew and Tiffany (Butler), Taylorville, girl, April 30.

FRITZSCHE, Joseph and Meghan (Doherty) Mount Zion, April 30.

MEYERHOLZ, Zackary and Alexis Smith, Decatur, girl, April 30.

JONES-HOOD, Xandre Hood, Sr. and Latashia McNair, Decatur, boy, April 30.

