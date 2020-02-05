Births for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
Decatur Memorial

SHULL, Jeremy Shane and Hannah (Gifford), Warrensburg, girl, Feb. 2. 

WILLIAMS, Matthew R. and Jennifer (Ontiveros), Decatur, girl, Feb. 2. 

BEALS, Tyler Paul and Janarra (Highcock), Mount Zion, boy, Feb. 3. 

VILLAGOMEZ, Luis Dario and Karin Rod, Forsyth, boy, Feb. 3. 

St. Mary's

TULL, Cody and Macy (Bailey), Decatur, girl, Feb. 2. 

WHITE, Cory and Hannah (Aukamp), Argenta, girl, Feb. 2. 

EMBREY, Travis and Chloe Albright, Forsyth, girl, Feb. 3. 

RAFFETY, Anthony and Anne McSherry, Decatur, boy, Feb. 3. 

TOCCO, James and Tiffany (Laramee), Forsyth, girl, Feb. 3. 

